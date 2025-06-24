Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes second place

The World Sports Tourism Championship has ended in Chunkurchak Gorge — the first event of this scale in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan. Vladimir Agafonov, President of the Federation of Sports Tourism, reported.

According to him, the competitions brought together the strongest teams from different countries, who competed in the skill of passing a difficult rocky distance.

The team from Kyrgyzstan showed an outstanding result, taking second place in the overall team standings, losing only to the Russian team, which became the leader of the tournament. The team from Kazakhstan took the third place.

Kyrgyz athletes demonstrated a high level of training, teamwork and mastery of belay techniques, winning the respect of the international sports community.

The competitions attracted the attention of sports experts and tourism observers from all over the world, emphasizing the uniqueness of the Kyrgyz mountains as an ideal platform for extreme sports. The organizers note that such events contribute to the popularization of sports tourism, the development of professional skills and the attraction of tourists to the regions of Kyrgyzstan.