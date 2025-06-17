Sports Tourism World Championship to take place in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

The World Sports Tourism Championship at mountain distances will be held in Chunkurchak gorge, not far from Bishkek, for the first time in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan. The competitions will take place from June 18 to June 22 and will bring together teams from different countries.

According to the organizers, the participants will have to go through a route that includes ascents, descents, steep rock sections and traverses. The main attention is paid not only to individual skills but also to teamwork, safety techniques, and tactical decision-making.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan is completing their final preparations under the guidance of experienced coaches. According to them, the athletes are performing at a high level and are determined to compete for medals.

«This championship is a historic event. We are proud that Kyrgyzstan is hosting the World Championship. It’s not only an opportunity for our athletes to show their abilities but also a chance for the country to demonstrate the world the power and beauty of the Kyrgyz mountains,» the organizing committee stated.

The event in Chunkurchak is expected to attract representatives from dozens of countries, sports experts, and travel reviewers.