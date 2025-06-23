15:01
SCNS uncovers corruption scheme at National Academy of Sciences

During a comprehensive check of the use of real estate transferred to the National Academy of Sciences for operational management, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a corruption scheme involving the illegal leasing of premises. The SCNS press center reported.

It was found out that some employees of the academy, pursuing personal gain, entered into a criminal conspiracy with entrepreneurs, illegally providing them with premises and bypassing the established payment procedure, independently receiving rent payments.

Work is currently underway to assess the amount of damage caused to the state as a result of these violations.

The inspection also found out that about 20 property objects belonging to the academy and located throughout the country had been illegally transferred to private and other ownership.

According to Article 18 of the Law «On the National Academy of Sciences,» the academy’s property is state property transferred to it for operational management indefinitely and free of charge. The state cannot seize the academy’s property or transfer it to third parties.

In addition, one of the property objects located in the center of the capital and actually belonging to the Academy of Sciences has been declared ownerless due to the lack of documents confirming ownership (state act, technical passport, registration with state authorities).

With the help of the SCNS, work has been initiated to prepare and obtain the necessary documents, including a topographic survey of the land plot.

On June 13, the National Academy of Sciences was transferred a state act for the land plot with a total area of 3.36 hectares.
link: https://24.kg/english/333768/
