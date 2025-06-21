16:35
Alexander Krestinin resigns as head coach of Bars Football Club

Alexander Krestinin has resigned as head coach of Bars Football Club (Karakol). The club reported on Instagram.

«From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. For your faith. For your hard work. For your passion. For your emotions. For everything you have done for us and for the club,» the message reads.

It should be noted that after 12 rounds of the Kyrgyzstan Premier League Championship, Bars is in third place with 26 points — 8 wins, two draws, and two losses.

Alexander Krestinin has led the FC from Karakol since its inception. Previously, he was the head coach of the national team of Kyrgyzstan.
