Kyrgyzstan launches new tool for sustainable investment

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic officially launched the Kyrgyzstan SDG Investor Map. Press service of the organization’s office in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The SDG Investor Map is a market intelligence tool that identifies priority investment opportunities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the country’s national development priorities. It provides investors with detailed information on priority industries, market needs, and potential partners, enabling informed investment decisions.

«Kyrgyzstan is the first country in Central Asia to apply this globally recognized methodology, joining over 47 emerging markets worldwide. Developed under the leadership of the National Investment Agency and with technical support from UNDP, the Map outlines 9 Investment Opportunity Areas (IOAs) across sectors such as Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Food and Beverage, Services, and Education, where private sector capital can deliver measurable economic, social, and environmental returns. An additional three IOAs were marked as «emerging,» highlighting potential areas for future exploration,» the statement says.

The Kyrgyzstan SDG Investor Map is now publicly accessible through the SDG Investor Platform. The findings will be reviewed and updated every two years to ensure their continued relevance.