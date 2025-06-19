Narynhydroenergostroy to increase authorized capital by 150 million soms

Narynhydroenergostroy OJSC will increase its authorized capital by 150 million soms. The corresponding order on the allocation of funds was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide funding in agreement with the Parliamentary Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy. The ministry must also provide for adjustments when preparing amendments to the law on the republican budget for 2025-2027.

The Ministry of Energy will carry out the procedure for increasing the authorized capital of the enterprise, and the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service will register an additional issue of shares of Narynhydroenergostroy OJSC.

It is noted that the company is of strategic importance in the country’s hydropower sector. The decision is aimed at strengthening the energy infrastructure of the Kyrgyz Republic.