Sevenfold increase of authorized capital of pawnshops planned in Kyrgyzstan

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan is initiating an increase in the authorized capital for pawnshops. The agency has developed a corresponding draft law. The document has been submitted for public discussion.

It is planned to increase the minimum authorized capital for pawnshops to 20 million soms from July 1, 2026. This threshold is currently set at 3 million soms.

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service explains that measures are being taken to solve a number of problems, including a lack of financial resources, and to ensure the sustainable and transparent operation of pawnshops.

«Increasing the authorized capital will strengthen financial stability, expand the activities of pawnshops, and improve the quality of customer service. Both the companies’ own funds and contributions from participants or third parties are proposed as sources of capital replenishment,» the officials explained.

In their opinion, tightening the requirements will reduce the likelihood of short-term or fictitious existence of companies, increase customer confidence and the image of organizations, strengthen the ability of pawnshops to attract loans and develop services, and lead to a decrease in interest rates by strengthening the financial base.

As of July 1, 2025, at least 431 pawnshops are registered in Kyrgyzstan, of which 36 percent are located in Bishkek, 21 percent in Osh region, 12 percent in Jalal-Abad region. The remaining 31 percent are pawnshops operating in other regions.