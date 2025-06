A large fire broke out this morning at Bereke market in Jalal-Abad. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, the fire was reported on Baizakov Avenue.

At 9.15 a.m., two fire crews from city unit No. 20 were dispatched to extinguish the fire. Thirteen minutes later, two more crews joined them — in total, four fire crews were involved in the firefighting efforts.

Additionally, an ambulance team and law enforcement officers worked at the scene.