National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Montenegro

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played a friendly match with the Montenegro team in Porec town (Croatia). The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 1:0 in favor of Kyrgyzstan’s football players. The only goal was scored by Daniyar Talaibekov.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Futsal Week June Cup tournament, which will be held from June 18 to June 22 in Porec town. Teams from Kyrgyzstan, France, the Netherlands and Montenegro will take part in it.