The youth team of Kyrgyzstan played in the final of the Central Asian Football Association Championship against the team of Iran. The tournament took place in Hisar (Tajikistan). CAFA reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 2:0 in favor of the Iranians.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team took first place in Group A, defeating the Afghanistan’s team (3:0) and drawing with Tajikistan (1:1).

Iran became the best in Group B, defeating Turkmenistan (1:0) and drawing with Uzbekistan (0:0).