18:53
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

New cement plant line launched in Kant with participation of President

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov officially launched a new production line at Kant Cement Plant. The presidential press service reported. The modernization project was implemented with the support of Beijing Triumph Engineering (China) and the Eurasian Development Bank, with total investments exceeding $60 million.

As part of the project, a new line for production of 800,000 tons of clinker per year was built, which will significantly increase the plant’s output. President Japarov emphasized that the launch of the new line is an important contribution to the development of the country’s industrial potential, providing the construction industry with high-quality cement and creating more than 300 new jobs.

«If we support enterprises, attract investors and unite the efforts of the people, then Kyrgyzstan will certainly develop,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized in his speech.

He noted that the Kant Cement Plant, founded in 1964, remains one of the key industrial facilities in the country. At year-end 2024, the enterprise produced 1,156 million tons of cement. Currently, the plant employs more than 800 people.

The President also emphasized that the enterprise transferred over 1 billion soms in taxes to the state budget in 2023, and 158 million soms more in 2024. According to him, this indicates the transparency and effectiveness of cooperation between the state and the private sector.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov also cited the latest data on the development of the construction industry: in the first three months of 2025, 3,300 residential buildings with a total area of ​​419,000 square meters were commissioned in the country — 32 percent more compared to the same period in 2024. The total volume of attracted investments amounted to more than $138 million.

«The launch of the new line is not just another production facility. It is a symbol of our industrial growth, professionalism of domestic engineers and workers, and, most importantly, the trust of investors in our country,» the President noted.

At the end of the ceremony, Sadyr Japarov personally launched the new production line.
link: https://24.kg/english/332891/
views: 154
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov opens ceramic tile plant in Chui region
Asphalt concrete plant opened for 90th anniversary of Kara-Suu district
Asphalt concrete plant to be opened in Batken
Part of plant in Orlovka returned to state
Property of former Min-Kush Orgtekhnika plant returned to state
British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan
Transformer manufacturing plant planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Vegetable oil production plant opened in Chui region
Aidan Pharma plant transferred to state, Health Minister visits facility
Penitentiary Service opens concrete plant in Moldovanovka village
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
16 June, Monday
18:24
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to lar...
17:47
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
17:40
Justice Ministry faces failure of legal entity registration database
17:31
New cement plant line launched in Kant with participation of President
17:12
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C