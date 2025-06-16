Escalation in the Middle East: Foreign Ministry evacuates 28 Kyrgyzstanis

In order to ensure the security and protection of the rights and interests of citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad, the Foreign Ministry, in close cooperation with diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized a set of measures to evacuate the compatriots. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result of coordinated and prompt actions, 28 Kyrgyzstanis successfully crossed the land section of the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan through Astara checkpoint.

The Foreign Ministry expresses its sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the comprehensive assistance, high level of organization and constructive interaction that ensured the safe transit of the evacuated citizens.

Earlier it was reported that the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan facilitated the safe transit of Kyrgyzstanis, who left the escalation zone of the Middle East conflict.

The situation in the conflict zone between Israel and Iran remains highly tense. The parties do not stop firing missiles. There are casualties on both sides.