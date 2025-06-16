Suspect in large-scale real estate fraud in Chui region detained

Police officers detained a suspect in real estate fraud. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to it, 63-year-old resident of Bishkek T.A. filed a statement with the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district. According to him, citizen E.B., having gained his trust, fraudulently took possession of his house in Kok-Zhar village, and then sold it.

A criminal case was opened based on the statement. During the investigation, the suspect E.B. was put on the wanted list.

He is currently in a temporary detention facility in Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing. The police have reason to believe that the detainee may be involved in other cases of fraud.

If you have suffered from the criminal actions of E.B., the police ask to contact the nearest department or the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district by phone: 0312363523, 0312363527.