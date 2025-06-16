14:09
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Suspect in large-scale real estate fraud in Chui region detained

Police officers detained a suspect in real estate fraud. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to it, 63-year-old resident of Bishkek T.A. filed a statement with the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district. According to him, citizen E.B., having gained his trust, fraudulently took possession of his house in Kok-Zhar village, and then sold it.

A criminal case was opened based on the statement. During the investigation, the suspect E.B. was put on the wanted list.

He is currently in a temporary detention facility in Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing. The police have reason to believe that the detainee may be involved in other cases of fraud.

If you have suffered from the criminal actions of E.B., the police ask to contact the nearest department or the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district by phone: 0312363523, 0312363527.
link: https://24.kg/english/332825/
views: 159
Print
Related
Suspect of large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek
Investigator in Naryn caught committing violations during criminal case probe
Forged documents, sent to psychiatric hospitals: ‘Black realtors’ detained
Lawyer suspected of fraud and document forgery detained in Osh city
Suspect in resale of other people's apartments detained in Bishkek
Former Vice-Mayor of Bishkek detained for large-scale fraud
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan warns of new type of fraud
Man posing as son of Kamchybek Tashiev detained for fraud
Fraudsters posing as SCNS officers scam over 5 million soms in Bishkek
Scammers create fake clone website of 24.kg to spread false information
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
16 June, Monday
14:05
Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using Chinese investment Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using...
12:53
Suspect in large-scale real estate fraud in Chui region detained
12:46
Escalation in the Middle East: Turkmenistan provides transit for Kyrgyzstanis
12:32
Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan
12:11
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list