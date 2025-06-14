15:05
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan

The first group of pilgrims returned from the Hajj to Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The pilgrimage participants arrived at Osh airport, where they were welcomed by the city kazy Samidin Atabayev and the Osh region kazy Abibilla Kadyrberdiev.

Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov also greeted the pilgrims who returned from Mecca.

It is expected that the last group of pilgrims will arrive on June 18.

The Kyrgyz Republic has been allocated 6,060 quotas this year.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia introduced new rules for performing the Hajj. The Kingdom’s Ministry of the Interior announced the introduction of new fines for violating the rules regarding obtaining permits to participate in the pilgrimage, as well as for assisting such violations.

Thus, from April 29, 2025, Saudi Arabia has tightened the rules for entry into Mecca and Medina during the hajj — until June 10, one can only get there with a special Hajj visa.

Attempts to perform the Hajj without a special permit will result in a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals (about $5,300). This applies to everyone who comes to the country on other types of visas and tries to get to Mecca during the pilgrimage.
