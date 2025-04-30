Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj

Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing the Hajj. Arab news reports.

The Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom announced the introduction of new fines for violating the rules regarding obtaining permits to participate in the pilgrimage, as well as for facilitating such violations.

Starting April 29, 2025, Saudi Arabia has tightened entry rules for Mecca and Medina during the Hajj period — entry will only be allowed with a special Hajj visa until June 10.

Anyone attempting to perform Hajj without the required permit faces a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals (approximately $5,300). This applies to all individuals entering the country on other types of visas who try to reach Mecca during the pilgrimage season.

Additionally, a fine of up to 100,000 riyals (about $26,000) will be imposed on anyone who assists violators of Hajj regulations, including hiding them or providing any kind of support that facilitates violations.

Separate penalties will be applied to undocumented individuals attempting to perform Hajj — including residents or those with expired visas. Offenders will be deported and banned from entering Saudi Arabia for ten years. Drivers transporting tourists without proper authorization will have their vehicles confiscated by court order.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Tourism has prohibited all hotels in Mecca from accommodating individuals who do not have official Hajj permits or the legal right to reside or work during the Hajj season.