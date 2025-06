A fire broke out in one of the entrances of a multi-story building in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek at 21/1g, Tokombaev Street. As the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported, the fire started on the second floor in the electrical room.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations employees evacuated residents of the building. Information about the victims and the area of ​​the fire is being clarified.