Kyrgyzstanis urged to follow safety measures in Iran

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) is urging Kyrgyzstanis currently staying in Iran to strictly observe safety precautions.

The MFA strongly advises citizens to exercise increased caution, avoid large gatherings, and closely follow updates from local authorities and the Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran. Citizens are advised to always carry identification documents, stay in contact with family members, and keep them informed of their whereabouts.