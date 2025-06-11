Kyrgyzstan leads among EAEU countries in consolidated budget revenue

Kyrgyzstan leads among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries in terms of consolidated budget revenue. Materials from the EAEU say.

It is noted that the consolidated budget revenues of member states have increased.

In the first quarter of 2025, compared to the previous year, several countries saw growth in their consolidated budget revenues.

Kyrgyzstan showed the highest increase of 68 percent, followed by Kazakhstan (16.2 percent), Armenia (14.1 percent), and Russia (7.6 percent).

The key contributor to this growth was value-added tax (VAT).