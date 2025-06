A large fire broke out at a livestock farm in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire resulted in the death of 18 bulls that were tethered inside a barn. The fire also destroyed the barn with an area of 500 square meters, and 2,000 bales of hay. Fifteen bulls were successfully rescued.

Two firefighting crews were dispatched to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.