The 2026 World Cup qualifying round match between Kyrgyzstan and UAE took place in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 1:1.

Kai Merk scored a goal in the 96th minute.

Kamchybek Tashiev, President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, also came to support the national team.

It should be noted that the Kyrgyzstan’s national team failed to advance further in the World Cup qualification, finishing fifth in Group A.