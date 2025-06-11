10:01
Kyrgyzstan lacks 947 teachers

Kyrgyzstan lacks 947 teachers. The Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a press conference.

According to her, every year schools submit documents indicating the number of teachers and subjects that they lack. At this stage, information is still being collected, so the figure may change.

The Ministry of Education plans to solve the problem of staff shortages, as in previous years, by employing graduates of pedagogical universities.

As part of Zamanbap Mugalim program, a trial is being conducted that allows anyone who wants to become a teacher. Currently, more than 60 participants of the program are being tested in schools in Chui region.
