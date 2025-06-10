13:56
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over feed and veterinary drugs

In order to improve the efficiency of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, as well as to ensure food security, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a number of amendments to previously adopted resolutions.

The changes concern the clarification of the structures and powers of departments accountable to the ministry. In particular, the terminology has been updated and the functions of a number of state institutions have been expanded, such as the veterinary services, livestock development, pastures and feed, as well as the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine.

The regulations on the Center for Veterinary Medicines and Feed Additives, the Center for Veterinary Diagnostics and Expertise, as well as the Kyrgyz Veterinary Research Institute have been renamed and revised. In addition, the management schemes for the new structures and their statutory functions have been approved.

Certain paragraphs concerning the control, supervision and use of agrochemicals and pesticides have been also excluded and adjusted, with an emphasis on their safe use.

The resolution will be implemented within the framework of the approved staffing schedule of the ministry and the provided funding from the republican budget.

The resolution will come into force on June 20, 2025.
