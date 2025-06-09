13:21
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway to cost 9,472 billion soms

The Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan held a visiting meeting in Issyk-Kul region. The members of the committee got acquainted with the activities of NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise and inspected the progress of construction work on Balykchy-Kochkor railway.

According to the head of the state enterprise Azamat Sakiev, work is underway on Balykchy-Kochkor road from the 30th to the 44th kilometer, including the installation of water pipes, drilling and blasting operations.

«In addition, 37 kilometers of the railway track have been completed, work is underway to deliver ballast, rails and sleepers to the 38th kilometer. The estimated cost of construction of the 63-kilometer Balykchy-Kochkor railway is 9,472 billion soms,» the press service of the Parliament said in the statement.

«The construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway is proceeding at a fast and active pace, and it is gratifying that the construction is being carried out at the expense of the enterprise’s own funds,» a deputy said. In turn, deputy Baktybek Sydykov emphasized that Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise plays a key role in the economic and social development of the country.

The committee members also visited a dormitory built for workers in Kochkor district.
