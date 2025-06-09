Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway to cost 9,472 billion soms

The Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan held a visiting meeting in Issyk-Kul region. The members of the committee got acquainted with the activities of NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise and inspected the progress of construction work on Balykchy-Kochkor railway.
According to the head of the state enterprise Azamat Sakiev, work is underway on Balykchy-Kochkor road from the 30th to the 44th kilometer, including the installation of water pipes, drilling and blasting operations.
«The construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway is proceeding at a fast and active pace, and it is gratifying that the construction is being carried out at the expense of the enterprise’s own funds,» a deputy said. In turn, deputy Baktybek Sydykov emphasized that Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise plays a key role in the economic and social development of the country.
The committee members also visited a dormitory built for workers in Kochkor district.