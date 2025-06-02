13:13
Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Service launches SMS notifications of tax debts

The Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has announced the launch of SMS notifications of tax debts through mobile operators. The agency’s press service reported.

This initiative aims to improve access to information about the tax debts of individuals and legal entities, as well as the measures taken by the tax authorities during tax administration processes.

As part of this notification procedure, when a tax inspector issues a notice, a corresponding message is automatically sent to:

  1. The «Taxpayer’s Cabinet» on the portal cabinet.salyk.kg.
  2. The mobile operators for delivery as a text message to the taxpayer.

Important! Mobile operators do not change the text of the messages — they forward them exactly as provided by the Tax Service.

Example SMS from the Tax Service:

Sender: GNS KR
«Dear taxpayer [Name or abbreviated organization name]! You have a debt with the district tax office of [Pervomaisky] district. A notice regarding the payment of this debt has been sent to your «Taxpayer’s Cabinet.» To avoid enforcement measures, please pay the debt through the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet» or any bank.»

 Important notes:

  • The official sender name is GNS KR.
  • Messages do not contain links, phone numbers, or other contact information.
  • The Tax Service does not use third-party services or platforms to send mass notifications.

The agency urges citizens to remain vigilant, trust only messages with the official sender name, and regularly check information in the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet.»
link: https://24.kg/english/331224/
views: 40
