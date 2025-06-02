11:38
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov named top scorer at Muras futsal tournament

Muras futsal tournament ended in Bishkek. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In the match for third place, Sadyr Japarov’s team, Presidenttin Komandasy, defeated Koopsuzduk (2:1), winning the bronze medals.

Yiman and Den-Sooluk played in the final. Regular time ended with a score 2:2, and in the penalty shootout, Den-Sooluk team was the best, claiming first place and a prize of 400,000 soms.

The best players in three categories were determined, who received certificates for 50,000 soms:

  • Best Player — Nurlan Turusbekov (Den-Sooluk);
  • Top Scorer — Sadyr Japarov (President’s Team, 14 goals);
  • Best Goalkeeper — Sultan Osmonbekov (Yiman).
link: https://24.kg/english/331191/
views: 107
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Muras football tournament with participation of Sadyr Japarov starts in Bishkek
Football players from Kyrgyzstan (U17) defeat team of Kazakhstan
CAFA U17 Championship: Football players from Kyrgyzstan take 4th place
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan to play for third place
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Edmar Lacerda appointed head coach of Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan
American football teams of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan play in Bishkek
Bishkek to host American football match between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team loses to UAE
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms
2 June, Monday
11:22
Shepherd gets stuck on pasture due to snowfall in Naryn region Shepherd gets stuck on pasture due to snowfall in Naryn...
11:07
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu wins gold
11:02
Sadyr Japarov named top scorer at Muras futsal tournament
10:51
Adylbek Kasymaliev visits new Sky Park Baytik and congratulates children
10:28
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
31 May, Saturday
17:35
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament