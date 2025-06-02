Sadyr Japarov named top scorer at Muras futsal tournament

Muras futsal tournament ended in Bishkek. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In the match for third place, Sadyr Japarov’s team, Presidenttin Komandasy, defeated Koopsuzduk (2:1), winning the bronze medals.

Yiman and Den-Sooluk played in the final. Regular time ended with a score 2:2, and in the penalty shootout, Den-Sooluk team was the best, claiming first place and a prize of 400,000 soms.

The best players in three categories were determined, who received certificates for 50,000 soms: