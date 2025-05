Traditional friendly Muras football tournament kicked off in Bishkek today, May 31, with the participation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

At the end of the first day of the tournament, «Presidenttin Komandasy» (president’s team), which includes the head of state, defeated the teams «Den Sooluk,» «Elchiler,» and «Onor.»

Sadyr Japarov plays as a member of the team, which also includes employees of the presidential administration, Cabinet of Ministers, and heads of government agencies and departments.

«Presidenttin Komandasy» advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The matches will continue tomorrow, June 1.