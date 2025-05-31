Muras football tournament with participation of Sadyr Japarov starts in Bishkek

Traditional friendly Muras football tournament has started in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in which President Sadyr Japarov is participating. The tournament will last two days, May 31 and June 1, the press service of the head of state reported.

The President, congratulating everyone on the start of the tournament, recalled that it is being held for the eighth time, and noted that its main goal is to popularize a healthy lifestyle among the population and awaken interest in sports, in particular football.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized significant infrastructural changes in the field of sports. According to him, swimming pools, modern stadiums, sports halls for boxing, wrestling and other sports are being built throughout the country.

«We recently opened a stadium in Besh-Kungei village and handed it over to Talant team. And a week ago, we completed the renovation of the stadium in Karakol city. It has become the home arena of Bars team. Before that, work began on the construction of new stadiums and major repairs of those already existing in the regions of the country,» the head of state said.

He noted that Muras tournament had fully justified the tasks assigned to it, and every year the interest in sports among civil servants and the population as a whole is growing.

The President expressed confidence that the popularization of physical education and regular sports are one of the effective measures to prevent diseases.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament. The games are held at two venues: the National Football Academy of the Kyrgyz Football Union and the Gazprom-Children physical education and health complex.

The tournament participants include teams representing:

The presidential administration, the Cabinet of Ministers, government agencies and departments — Presidenttin Komandasy;

Cultural and art workers — Onor;

Banks and business — Banktar Zhana Biznes;

Media and bloggers — Zhurnalistter;

Sports federations, sports stars, legends of FC Alga — Sport Cheberleri;

Parliament and local councils — Zhogorku Kenesh;

Presidential envoys to the regions, city mayors, heads of districts — Aimaktar;

Clergy — Yiman;

Healthcare system — Den Sooluk;

Education system — Bilim;

Judicial authorities — Themis;

National security agencies — Koopsuzduk;

Law enforcement agencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — Dynamo;

Prosecutor’s offices — Kozomol;

Diplomatic corps — Elchiler;

Assembly of the Peoples of the Kyrgyz Republic and leaders of diasporas — Dostuk.

The quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches will take place on June 1.