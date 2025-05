The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) defeated the team of Kazakhstan in a friendly match in Bishkek the day before. Instagram account Kyzdarkurama reports.

The match ended with a score 3:1.

Anelya Asanbekova and Akmaral Sayakbaeva (double) scored goals from the team of Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyzstanis lost the first game between the teams on May 27 (3:1).