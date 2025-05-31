14:56
CAFA U17 Championship: Football players from Kyrgyzstan take 4th place

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U17 Championship is taking place in Uzbekistan. CAFA reported on social media.

The team of Kyrgyzstan lost the match for the third place to Turkmenistan.

Regular time ended with a score 0:0. In the penalty shootout, opponents turned out to be stronger — 7:6.

In Group A, the football players from Kyrgyzstan defeated Iran (4:3) and lost to Uzbekistan (1:5), taking second place.

The national teams of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will play in the final on May 31.
