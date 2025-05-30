14:27
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan to play for third place

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U17 Championship is taking place in Uzbekistan. CAFA reported on social media.

In Group A, the Kyrgyzstan’s team defeated Iran (4:3) and lost to Uzbekistan (1:5), taking second place. On May 30, football players from Kyrgyzstan will play a match for third place with the team of Turkmenistan.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are participating in the tournament.

The teams of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will play in the final on May 31.   
