Sadyr Japarov receives delegation of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received a delegation of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Bishkek. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, the head of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is actively advancing various initiatives aimed at strengthening regional security and cooperation between member states.

«He stressed that great importance is attached to cooperation among member states and that, in line with its priorities, efforts will be directed towards strengthening collective security, developing mutual assistance mechanisms, and jointly countering modern challenges and threats. Kyrgyzstan consistently continues to support the idea of expanded interaction within the CSTO, as well as deepened cooperation with like-minded organizations such as the CIS and the SCO in combating international challenges and threats,» the statement says.

The Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states highlighted the importance of joint efforts to combat modern threats such as terrorism, extremism, and cybercrime, as well as the need to establish closer information exchange and coordination. They noted Kyrgyzstan’s successful chairmanship of the Organization.

The importance of improving the CSTO’s legal framework and strengthening military-technical cooperation was also underscored, including through joint training and retraining programs for military personnel.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov thanked everyone for their proposals and expressed confidence that these ideas would help further develop the Organization’s initiatives.

The Defense Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan arrived in Bishkek, as well as CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov.