Sadyr Japarov receives delegation of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received a delegation of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Bishkek. The presidential press service reported.
According to it, the head of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is actively advancing various initiatives aimed at strengthening regional security and cooperation between member states.
The Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states highlighted the importance of joint efforts to combat modern threats such as terrorism, extremism, and cybercrime, as well as the need to establish closer information exchange and coordination. They noted Kyrgyzstan’s successful chairmanship of the Organization.
The importance of improving the CSTO’s legal framework and strengthening military-technical cooperation was also underscored, including through joint training and retraining programs for military personnel.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov thanked everyone for their proposals and expressed confidence that these ideas would help further develop the Organization’s initiatives.
The Defense Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan arrived in Bishkek, as well as CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov.