An exhibition-fair «National Values Begin with Agriculture» will take place in front of Agroprom building in Bishkek from June 1 to June 6 in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Symbols of national values: dishes, beverages, clothing, works of artisans, musical instruments, and items made of leather and wood will be presented at the event. Domestic producers will also showcase processed agricultural products.

The event will include master classes. Interesting information about national values and current activities in the agricultural sector will be presented, and consultations on all issues related to agriculture will be held. Young guests will enjoy animation, games, and delicious ice cream. The best participants will also be awarded prizes.