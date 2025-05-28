Residential building and two cars burn down in fire in Issyk-Ata district

Information about fire in a residential building in Ivanovka village, Issyk-Ata district, Chui region was received today, May 28. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
According to its data, one team from the fire and rescue unit No. 4 of Issyk-Ata district was called in to extinguish the fire at 7.03 a.m., and one team — from the fire and rescue unit No. 27 at 7.16 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished at 8.43 a.m.
There are no casualties, the causes of the fire are being established.