Fire in kindergarten in Jalal-Abad, 32 children evacuated

According to preliminary information, the duty unit received a message about a fire in the kitchen of a private kindergarten located on Navoi Street in Jalal-Abad at 11.48 a.m. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The 1st and 2nd units of the Fire and Rescue Station No. 20 of Jalal-Abad were called in to extinguish the fire at 11.49 a.m. Rescuers evacuated 32 children from the kindergarten and took the gas cylinders to a safe place.

The total area of ​​the fire reached 120 square meters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.