16:32
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Fire in kindergarten in Jalal-Abad, 32 children evacuated

According to preliminary information, the duty unit received a message about a fire in the kitchen of a private kindergarten located on Navoi Street in Jalal-Abad at 11.48 a.m. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The 1st and 2nd units of the Fire and Rescue Station No. 20 of Jalal-Abad were called in to extinguish the fire at 11.49 a.m. Rescuers evacuated 32 children from the kindergarten and took the gas cylinders to a safe place.

The total area of ​​the fire reached 120 square meters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/330532/
views: 89
Print
Related
Kindergarten for families of law enforcement officers opened in Karakol
Major fire breaks out in school in Suzak district
Natural Resources Ministry fines responsible for fire at Aleksandrovka landfill
Over 35,000 Bishkek children waiting for kindergarten places
Fire at Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta: No casualties reported
Fire on shore of Issyk-Kul Lake brought under control
Car burns down on road to Baytik village
14,000 first-graders in Bishkek to have to learn in kindergartens
Fire breaks out in warehouse of Asia shopping center in Bishkek
Fire breaks out in abandoned kindergarten in center of Bishkek
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
16:05
Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Issyk-Kul region Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in...
16:01
Fire in kindergarten in Jalal-Abad, 32 children evacuated
15:55
Kyrgyzstan adopts Lithuania's experience in education reform
15:47
Kyrgyzstanis demonstrate best knowledge of Russian language among labor migrants
15:31
Gold mining companies contribute over 158 billion soms to budget