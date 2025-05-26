16:04
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

Four people injured in collision of truck with SUV

Four people were injured in a collision of a truck with an SUV in Talas region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The road accident occurred today, May 26, at about 9.30 a.m. in the village of Kenesh, Talas region. The footage shows that the truck rammed the SUV and pushed it to the side of the road.

The press service of the Internal Affairs Department told 24.kg news agency that, according to preliminary data, a truck with Kazakh license plates, transporting bitumen, collided with Honda CR-V. Four people were hospitalized.

Traffic police and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The vehicles have been impounded.
link: https://24.kg/english/330398/
views: 55
Print
Related
Road accident involving three passenger buses registered in Bishkek
BMW crashes into tree in Zarechnoe village, driver burned alive
158 road accidents involving buses registered in Bishkek in three months
Number of injured in accidents involving scooters, mopeds on rise in Kyrgyzstan
110 people killed in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three months
Honda Stepwgn falls off cliff and catches fire in Toktrogul, 2 people killed
Kyrgyzstani killed in triple road accident in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani detained on Sakhalin for hitting woman and girl by car
Kyrgyzstani convicted of fatal road accident in Saratov Oblast
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Popular
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
26 May, Monday
15:55
Four people injured in collision of truck with SUV Four people injured in collision of truck with SUV
15:43
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on May 27
15:29
Summer passenger train Bishkek - Balykchy resumes service
14:54
Bishkek prepares for hot water supply resumption
14:36
So-called Karakol enforcer and Issyk-Kul watcher detained