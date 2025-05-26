Four people injured in collision of truck with SUV

Four people were injured in a collision of a truck with an SUV in Talas region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The road accident occurred today, May 26, at about 9.30 a.m. in the village of Kenesh, Talas region. The footage shows that the truck rammed the SUV and pushed it to the side of the road.

The press service of the Internal Affairs Department told 24.kg news agency that, according to preliminary data, a truck with Kazakh license plates, transporting bitumen, collided with Honda CR-V. Four people were hospitalized.

Traffic police and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The vehicles have been impounded.