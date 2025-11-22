18:16
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Home of former MP Kubanychbek Kadyrov also searched

The home of former MP Kubanychbek Kadyrov was searched this morning, he reported on social media.

According to Kadyrov, he is being accused of calls for mass unrest.

«I wasn’t at home. At seven in the morning, people with automatic weapons arrived. None of them introduced themselves or presented official documents,» he said.

Searches were also conducted at the home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov, as well as at the apartment of the ex-wife of journalist Dmitry Lozhnikov. Former head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Syimyk Zhapykeyev, and Kadyrbek Atambayev are being questioned at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier today, Temirlan Sultanbekov was detained. He is accused of calls for mass unrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/351926/
views: 77
Print
Related
Home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov searched
Searches conducted at Kav&Kev company
Home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov searched
Search carried out in house of Kloop journalist
Rescuers continue searching for fisherman who fell into Kokomeren River
House of human rights activist Rita Karasartova searched
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Leader of Social Democrats party Temirlan Sultanbekov taken in for questioning
Police name reason for search at Social Democrats party headquarters
Headquarters of Social Democrats party searched
Popular
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Saturday
17:46
Home of former MP Kubanychbek Kadyrov also searched Home of former MP Kubanychbek Kadyrov also searched
17:29
Kyrgyzstan’s Penitentiary Service studies experience of Russian prison system
16:00
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
15:55
President's initiative on Central Asia –Territory of Peace platform discussed
15:51
Detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov: Kadyr Atambayev being questioned