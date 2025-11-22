Home of former MP Kubanychbek Kadyrov also searched

The home of former MP Kubanychbek Kadyrov was searched this morning, he reported on social media.

According to Kadyrov, he is being accused of calls for mass unrest.

«I wasn’t at home. At seven in the morning, people with automatic weapons arrived. None of them introduced themselves or presented official documents,» he said.

Searches were also conducted at the home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov, as well as at the apartment of the ex-wife of journalist Dmitry Lozhnikov. Former head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Syimyk Zhapykeyev, and Kadyrbek Atambayev are being questioned at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier today, Temirlan Sultanbekov was detained. He is accused of calls for mass unrest.