Home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov searched

A video posted on social media shows law enforcement officers conducting a nighttime search at the home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov. So far, the Interior Ministry has not issued any official comments regarding the reason for the search or whether a criminal case has been opened. The politician’s phone also remains unreachable.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) denied Shailoobek Atazov’s registration as a candidate in the upcoming elections, citing two reasons: his previous record of being listed as affiliated with an organized criminal group and failure to meet the residency requirement.

Shailoobek Atazov served as a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the 7th convocation, representing constituency No. 29. In addition to his political career, he is known as an athlete — a boxer and kickboxer — and headed EREM sports club, which has been linked to former Deputy Head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov.