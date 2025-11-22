16:42
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov searched

On the morning of November 22, investigators conducted a search at the home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov. He announced the search on social media but later deleted the post along with the video.

According to Atazov, officers from the Investigative Service arrived at his place of residence and presented a search warrant.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information and said further details would be provided later.

Shailoobek Atazov served as a member of the seventh convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Earlier this year, he sought to run for Parliament, but the Central Election Commission denied his registration, stating that since 2024 he has been on a preventive watchlist as an individual associated with an organized criminal group. Additionally, according to the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, Atazov was outside the country from March 13 to November 29, 2024 — a total of 260 days — which violates the requirement for permanent residence.
link: https://24.kg/english/351914/
views: 122
Print
Related
Searches conducted at Kav&Kev company
Home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov searched
Search carried out in house of Kloop journalist
Rescuers continue searching for fisherman who fell into Kokomeren River
House of human rights activist Rita Karasartova searched
MP proposes legalizing soft drugs in Kyrgyzstan
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
Leader of Social Democrats party Temirlan Sultanbekov taken in for questioning
Police name reason for search at Social Democrats party headquarters
Popular
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Saturday
16:00
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest...
15:55
President's initiative on Central Asia –Territory of Peace platform discussed
15:51
Detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov: Kadyr Atambayev being questioned
15:46
Fake SCNS officer detained in Chui region after defrauding citizens of 3 million
15:40
Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index