Home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov searched

On the morning of November 22, investigators conducted a search at the home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov. He announced the search on social media but later deleted the post along with the video.

According to Atazov, officers from the Investigative Service arrived at his place of residence and presented a search warrant.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information and said further details would be provided later.

Shailoobek Atazov served as a member of the seventh convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Earlier this year, he sought to run for Parliament, but the Central Election Commission denied his registration, stating that since 2024 he has been on a preventive watchlist as an individual associated with an organized criminal group. Additionally, according to the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, Atazov was outside the country from March 13 to November 29, 2024 — a total of 260 days — which violates the requirement for permanent residence.