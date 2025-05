A search was carried out in the house of a Kloop journalist in Osh, after which she was taken in for questioning. A source in law enforcement agencies reported.

It is known that the officers of the State Committee for National Security came to the house of Ziyagul Bolot kyzy today. After the search of the house, the journalist was taken to the SCNS department of the southern capital for questioning.

The reasons for the detention of the journalist are still unknown.