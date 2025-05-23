Major fire breaks out in school in Suzak district

A major fire broke out in a private school in Komsomol village, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region on the night of May 23. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, the area of ​​the fire in the social facility reached 1,800 square meters. The fire was brought under control at 2.34 a.m., and was completely extinguished an hour later.

Seven fire crews worked. At least 80 firefighters participated in the work under the leadership of the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Department for Jalal-Abad region, Colonel A. Zakirov. There are no casualties.

According to preliminary information, the third floor of the school burned down.

A special commission has been formed, which is working to establish the causes of the fire and calculate the material damage.

This school began its activities in 2016 and provides education to more than 400 schoolchildren.