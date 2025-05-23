12:17
USD 87.45
EUR 98.83
RUB 1.10
English

Major fire breaks out in school in Suzak district

A major fire broke out in a private school in Komsomol village, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region on the night of May 23. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, the area of ​​the fire in the social facility reached 1,800 square meters. The fire was brought under control at 2.34 a.m., and was completely extinguished an hour later.

Seven fire crews worked. At least 80 firefighters participated in the work under the leadership of the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Department for Jalal-Abad region, Colonel A. Zakirov. There are no casualties.

According to preliminary information, the third floor of the school burned down.

A special commission has been formed, which is working to establish the causes of the fire and calculate the material damage.

This school began its activities in 2016 and provides education to more than 400 schoolchildren.
link: https://24.kg/english/330115/
views: 179
Print
Related
Natural Resources Ministry fines responsible for fire at Aleksandrovka landfill
Fire at Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta: No casualties reported
Fire on shore of Issyk-Kul Lake brought under control
Car burns down on road to Baytik village
Fire breaks out in warehouse of Asia shopping center in Bishkek
Fire breaks out in abandoned kindergarten in center of Bishkek
Fire breaks out at Kok-Sai construction market in Bishkek
Truck with construction materials burns down on bypass road near Tokmak city
Dry reeds on fire between Aral and Gidrostroitel villages
MES checks 110 hospitals after fire at Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery
Popular
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
23 May, Friday
12:13
Akylbek Japarov: It is important for China to see Central Asia as single region Akylbek Japarov: It is important for China to see Centr...
12:05
Kyrgyzstan considers preventive diplomacy as a tool for interaction
11:53
Kyrgyzstan joins International Declaration on Family Protection
11:33
Head of Municipal Department of Bishkek City Hall detained for bribetaking
11:17
International Children's Day to be celebrated in Bishkek