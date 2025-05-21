00:22
Section of bypass road in Issyk-Kul region to be expanded to four lanes

Construction work is in full swing on Korumdu — Balbay-Baatyr section of Issyk-Kul bypass road. They began in full on April 1, 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the project, the two-lane road will be expanded to four lanes, a dividing fence will be installed, sidewalks for pedestrians, a bicycle path, bus stops will be built, and traffic lights for cars and pedestrians will be installed. It is also planned to fully implement two-way lighting in residential areas.

In addition, work is planned on the construction and reconstruction of 14 bridges, 877 culverts.

Currently, work is underway to prepare the base and lay asphalt. Water pipes have been laid in 53 places, construction of 10 bridges is ongoing. Since the start of construction work, 15.8 kilometers of asphalt have been laid in one direction.
