Sea buckthorn caught fire on the shore of the lake between Toru-Aigyr and Chyrpykty villages in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Firefighters were sent to the scene at 11.48 a.m., and at 12.52 the fire was brought under control.

According to preliminary data, the total area of ​​the fire is about 4 hectares. Work is underway to completely extinguish the fire.