Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia

Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) discussed with their Russian counterparts in Moscow the legal status of Kyrgyz migrants in the Russian Federation. The Parliament’s press service reported.

MPs Gulya Kozhokulova, Chyngyz Azhibaev, Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva, Mederbek Sakkaraev, Bakhridin Shabazov, Arslanbek Egemberdiev, and Erulan Kokulov participated in the 11th session of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Zhogorku Kenesh and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Commission’s Co-Chair Gulya Kozhokulova emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are friendly countries and strategic partners, united not only by shared historical and cultural values but also by mutual interests in economy, security, and international relations.

«Today’s meeting is particularly significant, as it addresses issues concerning not only the legal status of our citizens but also the strengthening of cooperation in areas such as military security and natural resource management. The parliaments of both countries play a crucial role in shaping the legislative framework for effective collaboration,» Gulya Kozhokulova stated.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the legal status of Kyrgyz and Russian citizens on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, respectively, strengthening cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, developing cooperation and exchanging experience in the field of rational use of natural resources and environmental protection. They discussed issues related to preserving the historical memory of the peoples of Russia and Kyrgyzstan about the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The delegation of the Zhogorku Kenesh laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall.