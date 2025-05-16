Bridge in Novopokrovka village to be restored in coming days

Work on restoration of a bridge over the Big Chui Canal on Novopokrovka—Sary-Zhon road is nearing completion. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

One of the bridge’s lanes became unusable on May 3 at about 5 p.m., leading to a temporary closure of the route.

«Restoration began immediately, starting with research work. The damaged section of the bridge has since been repaired and the structure reinforced. The route is expected to reopen within two-three days, once the concrete has dried. The route is intended only for passenger cars. Freight traffic will be allowed after the completion of the new bridge project and related construction work,» the statement says.

The repair work is being carried out by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 43 of the state-owned company Kyrgyzavtozhol-Sever under the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The ministry emphasized that all road repair work is proceeding according to schedule, and all possible measures are being taken to accelerate the pace of work, taking into account public feedback. It also urges residents to take the temporary inconveniences with understanding.