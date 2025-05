An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan this morning. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The seismic activity was recorded at 7.33 a.m. The epicenter was located within the country, 9 kilometers northwest of Zhany-Talap village, 14 kilometers northeast of Ak-Kyia and Kok-Zhar villages, 15 kilometers northwest of Kara-Oi village and about 85 kilometers northwest of Naryn city.

The tremors reached magnitude 4 in Zhany-Talap, Ak-Kyia, and Kok-Zhar villages.