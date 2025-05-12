Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan lifts ban on cement imports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to lift the temporary ban on cement imports into the country. The corresponding decree was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

This decision amends the previously adopted document dated March 31, which restricted the import of certain construction materials. The second paragraph of point 1 of that resolution, which concerned the ban on cement imports, has ceased to be effective from the moment of the official publication of the new document.

The purpose of lifting the ban is to ensure stability in the construction market and support its continued growth. Authorities expect this move to help meet rising demand for building materials and ensure the uninterrupted progress of construction projects.

According to the new resolution, the Ministry of Economy must notify the Eurasian Economic Commission and the World Trade Organization of the lifted restriction within three days. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will, in turn, inform the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) within the same timeframe.

As noted, lifting the import restrictions will help prevent a potential shortage of cement and stabilize prices for this essential construction material.