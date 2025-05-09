Cement prices rise on secondary market — Ministry of Economy names reasons

Cement prices have increased on the secondary market due to the bulk of supplies being shipped to major buyers, including the State Mortgage Company (SMC), causing a local shortage and, consequently, a price hike. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, following an official instruction from the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service conducted a nationwide price monitoring of cement on May 7.

As part of the monitoring, the service held explanatory meetings with market participants aimed at preventing unjustified price increases for cement products.

The monitoring revealed the following:

The supply and pricing situation for cement in the southern regions of the country remains stable.

In the northern regions, an increase in the price of M-400 cement in 50-kilogram bags has been recorded due to temporary maintenance work at some cement plants and the seasonal demand factor.

Maintenance work at Terek-Tash plant is expected to be completed by May 14, with full operations resuming on May 15. The Kant Cement Plant continues to operate as usual, maintaining its previous supply volumes. Priority is being given to national infrastructure projects and the uninterrupted supply of the population.

Domestic cement producers have made slight adjustments to wholesale prices — an increase from 10 to 20 soms per 50-kilogram bag — in response to the active construction season. However, some companies have maintained previous price levels. Most of the product is being shipped to large buyers, including the State Mortgage Company, leading to a local shortage on the secondary market and, consequently, higher prices.

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service will continue daily monitoring and will respond promptly to potential risks of price instability in the construction materials market.