Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant

Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025, Aizhan Chanachaeva, will represent Kyrgyzstan at the 72nd International Miss World 2025 pageant. Directorate of the national beauty pageant reported.

The event will take place in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, where representatives from over 132 countries will gather.

«Her participation is not just a personal achievement, but also an opportunity to showcase the beauty, culture, and potential of our country on the global stage. ’Miss World’ is more than a beauty pageant — it is a platform for promoting humanitarian values, intellectual growth, and social responsibility. Aizhan embodies these ideals, combining physical beauty with education and a passion for making positive change in society,» the statement says.

The final of the competition will be held on May 31, 2025, and is expected to be a significant event for Kyrgyzstan, the directorate noted.
