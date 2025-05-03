16:24
Investment territory with special status to appear in Tamchy

The draft law «On the special investment territory Tamchy with a special legal regime and status» was submitted for public discussion.

The draft law is aimed at creating and developing a unique economic zone that will help attract foreign and local investment, improve the investment climate and develop various sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, tourism, health resorts, transport infrastructure and others.

The document establishes the legal basis for the operation of the investment territory, determines its status, the procedure for its creation, the organization of management and regulation of activities on the territory of the zone.

The special investment territory Tamchy will be located in Issyk-Kul region, in one of the key regions of the country with high potential for the development of tourism and logistics.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the territory will have a special legal regime that will ensure the creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurial activity. This regime will include tax and legal preferences for investors, such as exemption from corporate income tax and property taxes, preferential regime for foreign employees and freedom of foreign exchange transactions.

The main governing bodies of the Tamchi special investment territory will be a management board, a management company, a financial regulator, an international dispute resolution centre and a registrar. Their activities will be independent from the state, except for cases stipulated by the draft law.

Creation and development of the territory will be financed from various sources, including the budget of the Tamchi special investment territory, the republican and local budgets, as well as other sources permitted by law.
