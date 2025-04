The head of the Traumatology and Orthopedics Department of the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital was detained for extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

K.T.S. extorted 90,000 soms from a resident of Ak-Kuduk village in Naryn region for an operation on his father.

According to the SCNS, the doctor was caught red-handed and placed in the pretrial detention center of Naryn by a court decision.